F-16 crashes in Michigan; pilot's status “unknown”

An F-16 fighter jet on a routine training mission crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Tuesday night, the Wisconsin National Guard said. There was no word on the fate of the pilot, who was the only person on board.

“The search for the pilot continues and the pilot’s status remains unknown at this time,” the Wisconsin National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing said in a statement.

The 115th Fighter Wing was coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies overnight. “Search and rescue efforts on the ground, in the air, and in the water continue,” it said.

Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 WJMN-TV

The “Fighting Falcon” was from the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison.

“We are a close knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it,” said Colonel Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing commander. “The safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot’s safe return.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.