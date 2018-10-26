Ezekiel Project Reports To Community

Those involved with Saginaw’s Ezekiel Project which is a local ecumenical, interracial and congregation centered

organization reported out to the public Thursday on issues of concern they’re working on.

Group President Willie Haynes says those key issues include education and the environment and he praised the community for its support. Haynes added about 200 people attended “Unite In The Fight” sponsored by the Ezekiel

Project and held at Resurrection Lutheran Church on Brockway in Saginaw.

To learn more about Ezekiel Project activities, go to the Ezekiel Project Saginaw’s Facebook page.