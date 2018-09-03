Extra Patrols Take to Highways for Labor Day Holiday Period

The federally financed “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign, highlighted by increased law enforcement patrols runs through Labor Day. State officials say last year, 15 people died in traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday period. More than a quarter of those cases involved alcohol.

In Michigan, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Motorists face enhanced penalties if arrested for a first time drunk driving offense with a BAC of .17 or higher, under the so-called

“Super Drunk” statute.

Also during the holiday period, Michigan State Police joins up with 150 other police agencies from across the state in Operation CARE for the holiday period. CARE stands for Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts. Drivers are reminded to wear seat belts and not to text while driving.