Explosion Causes Fire at Shiawassee Area Transit Garage, One Injured

One person was injured in a fire caused by an explosion at the Shiawassee Area Transit Agency Monday, March 28.
According to a Facebook post by the Michigan Public Transit Association, the explosion occurred in a propane tank at or near a service garage in Owosso Township. The injured man was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint. His condition is currently unknown.
The fire caused severe damage to truck and bus bays in the garage, though nearby office spaces were spared. The Owosso Township Fire Department and departments from Ovid and Elsie, Corunna-Caledonia and Laingsburg responded to the scene. The cause remains under investigation.