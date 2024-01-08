WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Explosion at Fort Worth hotel injures 11

By CBS News
January 8, 2024 6:01PM EST
FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Fire Department is responding to a gas explosion at the Sandman Hotel on Houston St. Monday afternoon.

According to MedStar, there are as many as 11 patients. One patient is reported as critically injured and two are seriously injured. 

Fort Worth Police said a Family Reunification Area is being established at Sundance Square, 420 Main Street.  

All Tarrant County offices in downtown are now closed.  

This is a developing story.

