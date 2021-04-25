Exchange Club of Saginaw To Honor Local Police
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Saginaw Exchange Club will honor seven area law enforcement officers from local police agencies at its annual Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Program.
Law enforcement officers, nominated by their department command officers, will receive the Exchange Club’s award during ceremonies at: The Saginaw Club, 219 N. Washington, Saginaw, Tuesday April 27, 2021. A luncheon honoring the award recipients will begin at 12:00 noon, held at The Saginaw Club; the award program will begin at about 12:35 p.m.
The Exchange Club will present awards to officers representing City of Saginaw, Saginaw Township, Federal Bureau of Investigation, BAYANET, Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory, Saginaw County Police Chiefs’ Association and the Saginaw County Sheriff Department.
The Saginaw Exchange Club is a local community service organization. The Exchange Club annually recognizes our area police officers and firefighters. The group also supports the National Exchange Club’s program recognizing the achievements of youth, patriotism and the prevention of child abuse.
The recipients are as follows:
- Saginaw Township Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Christopher Fredenburg
- MSP Crime Laboratory – Bridgeport Mr. Shane Hill
- Saginaw Police Department Officer Robert Adams and K-9 Deebo
- Saginaw County Sheriff Department Deputy Mathew Henry
- Birch Run Police Department Officer Nelson George
- BAYANET Detective Sergeant James “Andy” Williams
- FBI Agent Scott Engelby