Ex-Olympic coach dies by suicide after being charged with sexual assault

A former U.S. Olympic Gymnastics coach died by suicide on Thursday, hours after he was charged with sexual assault and the physical abuse of dozens of his young female athletes, Michigan’s attorney general said. John Geddert, 63, had been expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

“My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.