Ex-cop charged in Daunte Wright’s death to make court appearance

The former White police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, will appear in court for the first time on Thursday. Kim Potter, 48, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

Potter, who was a 26-year veteran, resigned on Tuesday along with the city’s police chief, Tim Gannon. Potter was arrested in St. Paul on Wednesday and was later released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis on Sunday. Police pulled over Wright for driving with expired tags where they discovered that he also had an outstanding warrant. While police attempted to handcuff Wright, he allegedly jumped into his car. Potter thought she had grabbed her Taser, but instead pulled her pistol which she used to fatally shoot Wright, officials said.

Attorney Earl Gray, who represents one of the former officers charged in George Floyd’s death, will also represent Potter. Meanwhile, Wright’s family has retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.