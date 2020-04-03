EWTN To Broadcast Saginaw Stations of the Cross Internationally
The Stations of the Cross for the Coronavirus Pandemic, written by Maribeth Hopps of Bay City, prayed by the Most Rev. Robert D. Gruss and produced by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw, will soon be shared around the globe on EWTN, the world’s largest religious media network.
EWTN has a reach of a quarter-billion people in 140 countries.
People living throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Pacific Rim, Africa and India will have opportunities to pray the Stations on Good Friday, April 10. The presentation also aired at 7:00am April 3rd.
In the United States, the Stations of the Cross for the Coronavirus Pandemic will air on EWTN on Good Friday, April 10, at both 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.Eastern Time.
In the United States, EWTN is available through most cable and satellite providers with a reach of around 70 million households.