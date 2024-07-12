Evictions surge in Phoenix as rent increases prompt housing crisis

▶ Watch Video: Rising rents lead to spike in evictions in Arizona’s Maricopa County

When Mahogany Kennedy knocks on a door in Phoenix, Arizona, it usually means someone is about to become homeless. As one of 26 constables in Maricopa County, it’s her job to serve eviction notices.

“Eviction numbers have truly gone up over the past few months,” Kennedy said. “…Every day I’m evicting, five days a week.

In the Phoenix area, evictions are surging to record highs. Since March of last year, Maricopa County has led the nation in the number of eviction filings.

During one work day, Kennedy attempted to serve three evictions, including one for a three-bedroom apartment that seven people used to call home. Resident Heavyn Glascow was the last to leave.

“Everything is so expensive right now, which is crazy,” Glascow said.

In her South Phoenix courtroom, Judge Anna Huberman says she hears as many as 500 eviction cases a month, more than she did right after the pandemic-era eviction moratorium ended three years ago.

“There was a belief that there would be a large number of filings, that evictions would go up, and they did not go up. There wasn’t a tsunami,” Huberman said.

But now, things are different.

Evictions are up 21% in Maricopa County, topping 83,000 filings in 2023, according to officials.

About 3.6 million eviction notices are filed annually nationwide, but what’s changing is where they’re happening, according to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, which tracks the issue in 34 cities. At least 14 cities have seen double-digit increases in evictions since 2019. Most are in the Sun Belt, where populations are growing and rents are rising.

“It’s parents and children who are at the heart of the eviction crisis,” said Dr. Carl Gershenson, who runs the Eviction Lab. “These families are just one unexpected expense away from eviction.”

Kristopher Aranda lived with his girlfriend in Phoenix for seven years. The lease was in her name when she lost her battle with cancer in January. After not working for months in order to care for her, Aranda says he couldn’t come up with the $3,000 needed to stay.

Still grieving, an emotional Aranda said he has “no idea” where he’s going to go.

“I got to start from scratch,” he said.

And as Aranda starts over, Constable Kennedy is on her way to another door with another eviction order.