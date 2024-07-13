EV Charging Stations Expanding Across Michigan

Consumers Energy says it expects to expand electric vehicle charging with 1500 new fast charging locations across the state by the end of 2030.

The energy company says it’s already provided over 135 rebates for public fast charger locations that can fully power an EV battery in half an hour or less. Next year, Consumers will begin offering rebates for the next generation of chargers powered by on-site batteries. The company says with the number of EV’s tripling since 2020 and continuing to grow, they’re using business partnerships and multifamily and communty charging programs to support EV drivers.

Consumers says each of the 1500 projected public locations would include four or more fast chargers.