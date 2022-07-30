Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Hires New Superintendent

The Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Board of Education has hired a new superintendent. Justin Ralston will be joining the district in late August, replacing Eric Allshouse.
Ralston has worked as a leader in the Washington D.C. school district for the past nine years, most recently as a high school principal. Prior to working in Washington, Ralston served as a special education co-chair and taught special education classes in government, world history, and geometry at the high school level in Prince George’s County, MD.
Ralston received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Indiana University and holds a Master of Social Work from Howard University, an Executive Masters in Leadership from Georgetown University, and is in his final year of earning his Doctorate in Education in Education Leadership and Innovation from Marymount University.
“Mr. Ralson was an exceptional candidate and comes to our schools with an impressive and diverse educational background and work history. He is the transformational leader our District was seeking. We are excited to see what great things Mr. Ralston will accomplish in the Essexville Hampton Public Schools in the years to come,” said EHPH Board President Amber Davis-Johnson.
Ralston grew up in Indiana along the Michigan border and regularly visited Michigan. His first day on the job will be August 29.