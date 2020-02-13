EPA Seeks Public Comment on Bay City’s Middleground Island Cleanup Plans
Bay City's Bigelow Park on Middleground Island (source: City of Bay City)
Located on the Saginaw River along Lafayette Ave, the 43-acre island’s soil and groundwater were contaminated with hazardous chemicals, including dioxin, from a former landfill which operated from 1956-1984.
A cleanup effort was completed in 2009, but ongoing maintenance of the site continues to this day. The EPA is working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on plans to provide additional clean up of the site. The EPA will select a final plan after receiving and considering public input.
The period to comment on the plans takes place now through March 30. Comments can be sent by mail to Diane Russell, Community Involvement Coordinator, U.S. EPA Region 5, Superfund Division (SI-7J), 1300 Bluff St., Flint, MI 48504, or send an email to russell.diane@epa.gov.
A public hearing will also take place March 10 at the Boys and Girls Club at 300 W. Lafayette from 6:30-8:00 p.m. For more information on the site and cleanup, visit the EPA’s Superfund website.