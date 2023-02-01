EPA Proposes $5.4 Million Settlement with Dow

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed $5.4 million settlement with Dow Chemical.

The settlement, announced on January 26th, is to reimburse the EPA for their efforts in cleaning up dioxins from the Tittabawassee and Saginaw Rivers. The EPA began the cleanup in 2007, after years of operations at the Midland Plant caused the release of dioxins and furans into the waterway.

The agency is looking to get back money spent on sampling and removal before 2010, as well as money spent putting together a 2010 agreement that handed much of the responsibility of investigating and cleaning up the area over to Dow.

The EPA is accepting public comment on the proposed settlement through February 26. The link for the public comment form can be found here.