Environmental Remediation Plan Discussed
A map showing some planned remediation projects during the meeting held at the Four Points by Sheraton in Saginaw Township. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for
Alpha Media.
About 70 people attended a Saginaw Township meeting Thursday to learn more regarding a recently announced environmental remediation
agreement.
Dow Chemical settled with the federal and state governments plus the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe for $77,000,000. That will finance restoration work for sites damaged by hazardous substances released for decades from Dow’s manufacturing facility in Midland.
Projects will be carried out in Midland, Bay and Saginaw Counties, starting perhaps as early as this spring. Initiatives include expanding the existing state boating access site near the mouth of the Saginaw River plus restoring and expanding the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge.