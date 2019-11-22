      Weather Alert

Environmental Remediation Plan Discussed

John Hall
Nov 22, 2019 @ 12:55am
A map showing some planned remediation projects during the meeting held at the Four Points by Sheraton in Saginaw Township. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

About 70 people attended a Saginaw Township meeting Thursday to learn more regarding a recently announced environmental remediation
agreement.

Dow Chemical settled with the federal and state governments plus the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe for $77,000,000. That will finance restoration work for sites damaged by hazardous substances released for decades from Dow’s manufacturing facility in Midland.

Projects will be carried out in Midland, Bay and Saginaw Counties, starting perhaps as early as this spring. Initiatives include expanding the existing state boating access site near the mouth of the Saginaw River plus restoring and  expanding the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
Sports News