Engine From Scrap Vehicle Crashes Through Windshield on I-75

An 18-year-old Flint man was in critical but stable condition after a crash on southbound I-75 in Genesee County’s Flint Township Friday morning. State Police say a flatbed semi-truck carrying a stack of scrap vehicles was traveling under the Maple Road overpass when an engine from one of the vehicles flew off and crashed through the windshield of a pickup truck that was just behind it.

The victim was the passenger in the pickup. His 50-year-old uncle, also from Flint, was in the driver’s seat, and was not injured. The crash, which caused traffic backups in that area, is under investigation. The crash was reported about 10:45 a.m.