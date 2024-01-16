Emmys winners list for 2024: Live updates

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards have kicked off in Los Angeles, honoring the best in television. “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson is hosting the ceremony for the first time, as the proceedings are being broadcast live from the Peacock Theater.

“Succession” led the way with 27 nominations for its fourth and final season. HBO also tied a record set by NBC in 1992, with four series, including “Succession,” nominated for outstanding drama.

The awards, which are being broadcast live on Fox following the red carpet ceremony, are honoring TV shows that aired from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023. The 75th annual ceremony was initially set to take place in September but was postponed due to the dual writers’ and actors’ strikes that began in May and July, respectively.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees.

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear” — Winner

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series