Emhoff says Harris is “exactly the right president” for the nation at this time

▶ Watch Video: Watch: Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband, describes meeting Harris in DNC speech

Doug Emhoff, the nation’s first second gentleman, introduced himself to Democratic delegates and the nation, praising his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, for her dedication to their family and tying it to how she would approach leading the nation if elected president.

“Wherever she’s needed, however she’s needed, Kamala rises to the occasion. And she did it for me and my family,” Emhoff said. “And now that the country needs her, she’s showing you what we already know: she’s ready to lead.”

The second gentleman recalled his childhood growing up in New Jersey and California, to his career as an entertainment lawyer, to meeting Harris. He revealed that he first called her at 8:30 a.m.

“I got Kamala’s voicemail and I just started rambling, ‘Hey, it’s Doug. I’m on my way to an early meeting again, it’s Doug.’ I remember I was trying to grab the words out of the air and just put them back in my mouth,” Emhoff said.

Harris saved that message, and plays it for him on every anniversary, Emhoff said.

The two will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday, the night Harris will deliver the keynote address to accept the Democratic presidential nomination.

“As I got to know her better and just fell in love fast, I learned what drives Kamala. And it’s what you’ve seen over these past four years and especially these past four weeks,” Emhoff said. “She finds joy in pursuing justice. She stands up to bullies, just like my parents taught me to. She likes to see people do well, but hates when they’re treated unfairly.”

He lauded Harris for standing up against antisemitism and all forms of faith.

“Her empathy is her strength,” Emhoff said, calling her a “joyful warrior.”

“She will lead with joy and toughness, with that laugh and that look, with compassion and conviction,” he said. “She’ll lead from the belief that wherever we come from, whatever we look like, we’re strongest when we fight for what we believe in, not just against what we fear.”

In 2020, as Harris made history as the nation’s first ever female vice president, Emhoff in turn made some history of his own as the first-ever second gentleman, as well as the first Jewish spouse of vice president or president. Emhoff has been vocal about his Jewish identity and has made battling antisemitism a key part of his platform.

“She’s the one who encouraged me as second gentleman to take up that fight, which is so personal to me,” Emhoff said.

Emhoff said that he met Harris at an “important moment” in his life.

“And at this moment in our nation’s history, she is exactly the right president,” he said.