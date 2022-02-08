Emhoff rushed out of high school event over reported security threat

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington, D.C., Tuesday over a reported security threat.

Emhoff’s staff told pool reporters attended the event that the school reported a threat to U.S. Secret Service, and a Secret Service agent rushed Emhoff out of the building at 2:18 p.m., according to pool reporters covering the event. An announcement came over the intercom at 2:34 p.m. asking teachers to evacuate, and reporters left as well.

Emhoff was visiting Dunbar High School’s Museum of Dunbar History for a Black History Month event. The school, founded in 1870, was America’s first public high school specifically for Black students.

The Secret Service did not provide reporters any more details about the reported threat. Vice President Kamala Harris was not at the event.

This is a developing story.