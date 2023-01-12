WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Emergency Responders Recover Body of Man who Jumped into Saginaw River

By jonathan.dent
January 12, 2023 4:06PM EST
Share
Emergency Responders Recover Body of Man who Jumped into Saginaw River

Emergency responders at what began as a water rescue in Saginaw have recovered a body from the Saginaw River.

According to Police, around 11:18 Thursday morning officers responded to reports of a man jumping from the Rust Street Bridge into the river. Police say that an officer and a Saginaw County Sheriff’s Sergeant quickly responded and saw the man treading water below the bridge. They were unsuccessful in attempts to throw the man a rescue rope, and saw the man disappear into the water less than 100 yards from the bridge.

The Saginaw Fire Department, MMR, and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene soon after. Police say that the United States Coast Guard, the Genesee County Dive Team, and the Oakland County Dive Team also assisted in rescue efforts.

Police say that at 3:50, teams recovered the unidentified man’s body from the water.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust
2

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw
3

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash
4

Missing 9-Year-Old Flint Boy Recovered, Mother in Custody
5

Missing 4-Year-Old Found, Father Taken into Custody