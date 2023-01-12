Emergency Responders Recover Body of Man who Jumped into Saginaw River

Emergency responders at what began as a water rescue in Saginaw have recovered a body from the Saginaw River.

According to Police, around 11:18 Thursday morning officers responded to reports of a man jumping from the Rust Street Bridge into the river. Police say that an officer and a Saginaw County Sheriff’s Sergeant quickly responded and saw the man treading water below the bridge. They were unsuccessful in attempts to throw the man a rescue rope, and saw the man disappear into the water less than 100 yards from the bridge.

The Saginaw Fire Department, MMR, and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene soon after. Police say that the United States Coast Guard, the Genesee County Dive Team, and the Oakland County Dive Team also assisted in rescue efforts.

Police say that at 3:50, teams recovered the unidentified man’s body from the water.