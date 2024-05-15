Emergency Responder Suffers Medical Episode During Recovery Dive in Bay City

A firefighter and diver is okay after suffering a medical emergency during the recovery of vehicles from the Saginaw River in Bay City Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Department and divers from the Southeast Michigan Dive Group were sent to the Cass Avenue Boat Launch around 8:00 A.M. after a fisherman reported finding unusual objects in the water with his fish finder the day before. Police determined two vehicles were submerged. Crews were able to remove a Lexus from the water with no obvious signs of foul play inside the vehicle, determining the car had been the water for a few years.

During the recovery effort, the firefighter had a medical episode. Other first responders administered CPR and used an AED. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Recovery efforts on the second vehicle, a truck, were paused during the incident.