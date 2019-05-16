Emergency Exercise Scheduled today at MBS

A full-scale emergency exercise will take place from 9:00 to noon today at MBS

International Airport. The Offices of Emergency Management and Health Departments in Saginaw, Bay and Midland Counties are holding the exercise in conjuction with MBS and airline partners, medical facilities and first responders.

The purpose is to test existing response plans that allow public safety and private partners to work together to handle large incidents, which may cross jurisdictional boundaries. You may notice an increased public safety presence or other unusual activity at MBS International Airport, as well as at hospitals in Midland, Bay and Saginaw counties during the exercise.