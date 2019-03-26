Elkton Man Injured While Burning Leaves

A Huron County man suffered serious burns Monday, March 25 after attempting to put out burning leaves.

Police say 35-year-old Allen Fisher was trying to stomp out the fire at 8983 Point Charity Drive in Elkton around 3:15 p.m. when his overalls caught fire. His father and a neighbor managed to put the fire out and got the clothing off. Fisher was burned from the waist down. Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Jobes administered first aid as Deputy Ryan Swartz contained the fire. Fisher was airlifted to a hospital in Pigeon, then taken to an out of county hospital. His condition is currently unknown.