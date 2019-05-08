Election Results Posted From Bay And Saginaw Counties

A Supervisor recall proved successful in Bay County’s Kawkawlin Township. Challenger Samuel Davidson ousted incumbent Dennis Bragiel with 74 % of the vote. A millage renewal in Bangor Township passed by just over 800 votes. A bond proposal in the Reese school district which encompasses Bay and Saginaw Counties failed by a more than two to one margin.

Elsewhere in Saginaw County, a sinking fund millage lost in Birch Run by 56 votes. In New Lothrop another sinking fund millage passed by just over 100 votes. A bond proposal in New Lothrop also won by nearly 70 votes. A zoning ordinance amendment in Jonesfield Township dealing with wind energy lost by 50 votes.