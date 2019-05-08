Election Results Posted From Bay And Saginaw Counties

An election polling place station during a United States election.

A Supervisor recall proved successful in Bay County’s Kawkawlin Township. Challenger Samuel Davidson ousted incumbent Dennis Bragiel with 74 % of the vote. A millage renewal in Bangor Township passed by just over 800 votes. A bond proposal in the Reese school district which encompasses Bay and Saginaw Counties failed by a more than two to one margin.

Elsewhere in Saginaw County, a sinking fund millage lost in Birch Run by 56 votes. In New Lothrop another sinking fund millage passed by just over 100 votes. A bond proposal in New Lothrop also won by nearly 70 votes. A zoning ordinance amendment in Jonesfield Township dealing with wind energy lost by 50 votes.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bay County Office Locations Shifting Soon Flames Damage Rib Shack Restaurant Person of Interest Sought in Tuscola Hit and Run Crash Clare Hotel to Receive Historic Renovation Bay City’s Board of Education Considers Athletic Program Improvements New Bay City Tennis Complex To Open Soon
Comments