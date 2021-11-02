Election Day in the GLBR

Tuesday, November 2 is election day, but not all Great Lakes Bay Region residents will be going to the polls.
In Saginaw County, Bridgeport Township is the only community with an issue on the ballot. Residents there will be voting on a bond proposal to pay for a new municipal complex that would house township administrative offices, plus the police and fire departments.
In Bay County, the city of Essexville has two open council seats, with two candidates running unopposed. They are incumbent Dennis Rondeau and newcomer Todd Wendt.
There are no issues or races on the ballot in Midland County.