Elected Officials Urging Coast Guard to Restore Operations at Essexville Station

Congressman Dan Kildee andCongresswoman Lisa McClain are leading a bipartisan effort to preserve the U.S. Coast Guard’s presence in Mid-Michigan.

A letter was sent to the Coast Guard urging them to maintain emergency response and search and rescue capabilities at Station Saginaw River in Essexville. This comes in response to a nationwide reorganization that has shifted personnel and equipment away from the station, leading to concerns about delays in SAR missions. The letter seeks answers on how the Coast Guard plans to address these issues and restore full operations at the station.

This letter was sighed by Congressman Dan Kildee, alongside Congresswoman Lisa McClain this week.