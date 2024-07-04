Elderly Woman Rescued After Disappearance In Ogemaw County

A woman reported missing Tuesday in Ogemaw County’s Richland Township was discovered and rescued.

State police troopers were called out to the 81-year-old woman’s home, who was last seen on Monday around 10:00 P.M. Family members called to report her missing, according to police. When they arrived at the woman’s home, they found her coat, purse and cell phone in her garage. Trooper Adam Whited and his K9 partner Loki were called in to help locate the woman. Loki was able to track the woman though the woods behind her house. She was located at the bottom of a steep ravine. Police say she was out in the woods for about 20 hours.

Heavy rain began to fall as rescue crews removed her from the ravine and the woods. It’s unclear if the woman suffered any injuries.