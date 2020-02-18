Elderly Woman Dies in Bay County Crash
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Bay County say a 91-year-old woman died as a result of injuries suffered in a car crash Sunday, February 16.
The crash occurred around 1:00 p.m. on M-13 in Pinconning Township. The woman, Elaine Pross of Pinconning, was a passenger in a car heading south when a man driving a pickup truck pulled off Whitefeather Rd., crashing into the vehicle.
The driver of the pickup, the car and another passenger in the car were all hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown. Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.