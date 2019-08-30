Elderly Port Austin Township Man Reported Missing Found Deceased
(source: Huron County Sheriff's Department)
UPDATE as of 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 30:
Deputies with the Huron County Sheriff’s office and Port Austin police discovered the body of 75-year-old Albert Wright of the Grindstone area in Port Austin Township dead inside his home after a two day search.
Police say the home was “cluttered and disarranged with inoperable items and assorted debris” on overgrown property.
Foul play is not suspected.
************************************
Police in Huron County are looking for an elderly man last seen on Tuesday, August 27.
75-year-old Albert Wright, who lives in the Grindstone are of Port Austin Township, is considered to be in poor health and extremely weak. The complainant who reported him missing on Thursday, August 29 checked up on him at his home on behalf of his church and says he doesn’t think Wright had eaten for a few days prior to his visit.
Police have searched for him in water and the area of his lakefront property so far. They don’t believe he has any vehicles for transportation and not many friends or family in the area. He was last seen wearing red sweat pants and a red sweatshirt with gray stripes on the sleeves.
Anyone with information about Wright is asked to call Huron County Central Dispatch at (989) 269-6421.