Elderly Man Dies in Fatal Fire
(Alpha Media file photo)
An elderly man is dead after a fire in Chesaning Township. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s office says it started Friday afternoon at 8333 Ferden Road.
When deputies arrived, they discovered there were two residents inside. One of them, 88-year-old Wilma Haney, was able to get out, but 90-year-old Kenneth Haney was still inside. The fire had fully engulfed the home, and fire crews from Chesaning-Brady, Tri Twp, James, Marion, Maple Grove, Hazelton (Shiawassee County) and Elsie (Clinton County) fire departments attempted to rescue Mr. Haney, but he died inside the home.
An autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.