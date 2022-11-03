Elderly Couple Who Died in Bridgeport Township Fire Identified

A fire that claimed the lives of two people in Bridgeport Township Tuesday night is under investigation.

Firefighters from the Bridgport Fire Department were on a call of a smell of smoke at an apartment complex, then went to put out a leaf fire before returning to the station when they checked a nearby subdivision and saw flames coming from a home in the 2700 block of Larry Tim Drive around 9:10 P.M. When firefighters were finally able to make it into the house, they discovered the remains of 83-year-old Michael Nagy and 81-year-old Judith Nagy. Officials say the fire began in the bedroom and may have burned for around an hour before the crew arrived on the scene.

Investigators say the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.