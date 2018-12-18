Eight New Police Officers Will Patrol Saginaw Streets

Saginaw City Clerk Janet Santos administers the oath of office Monday to the newest addition to the force. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw is welcoming eight new police officers. Police Chief Bob Ruth says the force is back to its full staff with 59 officers. The new officers will fill vacancies created by retirements or officers leaving for other law enforcement agencies. The officers were sworn in by City Clerk Janet Santos at the start of Monday night’s Saginaw City Council meeting.

The officers will be on the streets under the guidance of a field training officer before going on patrol by themselves. Ruth said the extra boots on the ground will help in the fight against crime in the city.

The swearing in ceremony was a family affair. One of the new officers, Alex Mawer, is the son of Frankenmuth Police Chief Donald Mawer. Another new officer, Raymond Bady, is the brother of Jordan Bady, who was named Saginaw Police Officer of the Year, last year.

The other new officers include Robert Frazier, Kathryn Jeffers, Rebecca Muladore, Klebear Northrup, Jacob Polzin and Brad Williamson.