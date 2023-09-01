EGLE Awards Grants for Environmental Cleanup in Bay, Saginaw and Tuscola Counties

Three grants from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will go to help clean up sites in Saginaw, Bay, and Tuscola Counties for business development.

A $750,000 grant will help remove soil and contaminated groundwater at a former gas station on Swan Creek Road in Swan Creek Township. EGLE says the grant will also help the new gas station owners buy special equipment to reduce its environmental impact.

Another former gas station on South Euclid Avenue in Monitor Township will have contaminated soil removed and a vapor mitigation system installed thanks to a $300,000 grant, making way for a new Tim Hortons location.

Finally, a former Nestle factory in Cass City will see $600,000 allocated to remove contaminated soil, as well as lead and cadmium paint and asbestos from the building. EGLE says the projects are expected to create a cumulative 32 jobs and bring $3.6 million in investments.