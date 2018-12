A fire of undetermined origin destroyed this Bay City house, at 115 N. Grant, Saturday. (WSGW News photo by BillHewitt)

Efforts to address blight in Bay City are proceeding.

That followed action by City Commissioners Monday acquiring 23 tax foreclosed properties from the Bay County Treasurer. Nearly all of the sites are to be demolished, eliminating numerous community eyesores.

Neighboring property owners will have the chance to acquire the vacated land to build things like garages and sheds. At least one property will go into the Bay County Land Bank for potential rehabilitation.