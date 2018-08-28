Efforts Begin To Craft Updated Wind Turbine Ordinance In Kawkawlin Township

About 200 people packed into the Kawkawlin Township Hall Monday to suggest issues they want addressed as part of any updated wind turbine ordinance. Concerns raised ranged from safety and controlling any trespassing at

wind turbine sites to how and where to measure noise plus setbacks and shadow flicker.

A committee of residents will be responsible for putting together that revised ordinance before it’s ultimately adopted by the Township board, but there’s no timetable for how long it will take to complete the process.