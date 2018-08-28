Efforts Begin To Craft Updated Wind Turbine Ordinance In Kawkawlin Township

About 200 people packed into the Kawkawlin Township Hall Monday to suggest issues they want addressed as part of any updated wind turbine ordinance. Concerns raised ranged from safety and controlling any trespassing at
wind turbine sites to how and where to measure noise plus setbacks and shadow flicker.

A committee of residents will be responsible for putting together that revised ordinance before it’s ultimately adopted by the Township board, but there’s no timetable for how long it will take to complete the process.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Long Awaited Improvements Coming To Vacant Saginaw House New Saginaw Charter School Beginning Classes This Year test WSGW OnLine Poll: U.S. Space Force Bay City’s Alternative High School is Now Eastern High Second Instance of West Nile Found in Bay County
Comments