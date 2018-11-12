Effort Underway To Raise Awareness of Drowsy Driving Danger

The Insurance Alliance of Michigan is encouraging motorists
to think twice before getting behind the wheel if they feel
sleepy. Raising awareness about tired driving comes during
Drowsy Driving Prevention Week.
Nationwide over 1,500 people are killed and 71,000 hurt every year in crashes
involving a driver drifting off to sleep at the wheel or
driving drowsy. It’s estimated one in six fatal car crashes is
caused by a drowsy driver.
Young drivers between 16 and 24
were almost twice as likely to be involved in a drowsy driving
crash as someone over 40. Experts call these crashes totally
preventable.
State Police troopers advise getting at least
seven to nine hours of sleep before driving, scheduling breaks
during long trips and avoiding alcohol or medications that may
cause drowsiness.