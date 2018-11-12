Effort Underway To Raise Awareness of Drowsy Driving Danger

The Insurance Alliance of Michigan is encouraging motorists

to think twice before getting behind the wheel if they feel

sleepy. Raising awareness about tired driving comes during

Drowsy Driving Prevention Week.

Nationwide over 1,500 people are killed and 71,000 hurt every year in crashes

involving a driver drifting off to sleep at the wheel or

driving drowsy. It’s estimated one in six fatal car crashes is

caused by a drowsy driver.

Young drivers between 16 and 24

were almost twice as likely to be involved in a drowsy driving

crash as someone over 40. Experts call these crashes totally

preventable.

State Police troopers advise getting at least

seven to nine hours of sleep before driving, scheduling breaks

during long trips and avoiding alcohol or medications that may

cause drowsiness.