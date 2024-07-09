WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

EF-0 Tornado Confirmed to have Touched Down in Huron County Friday

By jonathan.dent
July 9, 2024 6:45AM EDT
Authorities have confirmed that a severe storm last Friday did result in a tornado touching down in Huron County.

According to the National Weather Service, and EF-0 tornado was detected in Huron Township near the tip of Michigan’s Thumb. Being in the weakest tornado classification, it reached estimated wind speeds of around 75 miles per hour, and lasted about 2 minutes between 4:38 and 4:40 p.m.

Authorities say damage was mainly caused to trees and some nearby crops.

