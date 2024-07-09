EF-0 Tornado Confirmed to have Touched Down in Huron County Friday

Authorities have confirmed that a severe storm last Friday did result in a tornado touching down in Huron County.

According to the National Weather Service, and EF-0 tornado was detected in Huron Township near the tip of Michigan’s Thumb. Being in the weakest tornado classification, it reached estimated wind speeds of around 75 miles per hour, and lasted about 2 minutes between 4:38 and 4:40 p.m.

Authorities say damage was mainly caused to trees and some nearby crops.