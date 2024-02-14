Eerie underwater video shows ship that sank with its captain in 1940

▶ Watch Video: World War II-era shipwreck found in Lake Superior

On April 30, 1940, a merchant ship under the command of Captain Frederick “Tatey Bug” Burke sank during a fierce storm in Lake Superior. The crew made it safely to a rescue boat — except for Burke, who went down with his ship.

Now, 84 years later, haunting video shows the recently found wreckage of the doomed ship.

On Monday, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) announced the discovery of the 244-foot bulk carrier Arlington in over 600 feet of water about 35 miles off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The vessel was located by shipwreck researcher Dan Fountain.

Last year, Fountain teamed up with GLSHS experts and a crew used a side-scan sonar to determine that the anomaly Fountain had spotted was in fact a shipwreck. Later dives by a remotely operated vehicle confirmed the submerged vessel was the Arlington.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society posted eerie video of the shipwreck, showing the vessel’s remains, including its wheel and dislodged smokestack.

“Ok, I’m coming up on something,” a voice can be heard as the video slowly closes in on the vessel. “Boy, this is a mess.”

Barely visible on the side of the vessel are the letters of the ship’s name: ARLINGTON.

The ROV also captured images of the ship’s toilet bowl, rudder stock and steam mooring winch.

“These targets don’t always amount to anything…but this time it absolutely was a shipwreck. A wreck with an interesting, and perhaps mysterious story,” said Bruce Lynn, executive director of the GLSHS.

Captain’s behavior remains an enigma

Questions still linger over why Captain Burke, an experienced mariner who knew the Great Lakes well, went down with the Arlington rather than be rescued with the rest of his crew.

According to the Shipwreck Historical Society, Burke was guiding the Arlington to Owen Sound, Ontario, on April 30, 1940, when a powerful storm battered the ship as well as a nearby freighter called the Collingwood.

“The Arlington’s first mate, Junis Macksey, ordered a course to hug the Canadian North Shore, which would have provided some cover from wind and waves, but Captain Burke countermanded the order…and ordered his ship back on its course across the open lake,” the shipwreck society said.

Hours later, at about 4:30 a.m. local time on May 1, the Arlington started to sink and the crew began to abandon ship, seeking refuge on the Collingwood.

Except for Captain Burke, who stayed with his ship. According to the shipwreck society, Burke was reportedly near the pilothouse of his ship and even waved at the Collingwood minutes before his ship plunged 650 feet to the bottom of Lake Superior.

“Why did he go down with his ship…when he easily could have been saved like the rest of his crew? The fact is no one will ever know the answer,” the society wrote.

As for Dan Fountain, the man who initially discovered the Arlington’s location, he says he is just gratified to be able to find the long-lost vessel

“It’s exciting to solve just one more of Lake Superior’s many mysteries,” he said. “I hope this final chapter in her story can provide some measure of closure to the family of Captain Burke.”