Education, Voting Top Priorities For Saginaw Civil Rights Campaign

Educational scholarships will be available to monitory students with proceeds from Sunday’s

48th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet. The Saginaw branch event chairman, Odail Thorns says students are being encouraged to seek careers in the STEM fields, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. He said there’s a lack of minority workers in those good paying, skilled trades fields.

Thorns said the civil rights organization is planning a non-partisan effort to encourage people to get out and vote in November. A “Defeat Hate – VOTE” campaign will highlight how critical it is for people to get out and vote. The group, along with Saginaw’s STARS bus system is providing rides to the polls on election day.

The dinner’s keynote speaker, retired Detroit District Court Judge Marilyn Atkins, told attendees race relations are stepping back in recent years. Atkins called for an end to the intolerance in America. She points to voter suppression efforts and attempts to roll back gains from the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown versus Board of Education, ending the practice of separate but equal education for black children.