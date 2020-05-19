Edenville Dam Fails, Residents Told to Evacuate
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Edenville Dam in Midland county suffered a failure Tuesday, May 19, prompting an evacuation notice of the surrounding area and down to the city of Midland.
Residents in Edenville and Sanford were first notified of the failure around 5:43 p.m. by Midland County Central Dispatch along with the evacuation notice. By 6:45 p.m., Midland residents west of Eastman Ave. and south of US-10 were told to evacuate. At 7:07 p.m., residents in Homer Township on E. Wheeler or N. Homer Rd. were also notified of the evacuation.
The dam failure follows several inches of heavy rain which fell over much of Michigan during the past two days. Several counties in mid-Michigan, including Midland, Arenac, Bay, Gladwin and Saginaw County have sustained damaged roads and other infrastructure due to the flooding.
Midland County Central Dispatch has just reported all residents along the lake and river in Sanford and Edenville need to evacuate immediately as the failure of the Sanford Dam is imminent.
City residents needing shelter can go to Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn. Officials advise against calling 9-1-1 unless you are physically unable to evacuate. If you feel you need to evacuate, do so now .