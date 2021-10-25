Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19

Ed Sheeran, who is set to release a new album this week and perform on “Saturday Night Live” in less than two weeks, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old pop singer shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, saying he will now self-isolate.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” he wrote. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”

Sheeran’s upcoming album “=” is due out on October 29, according to Entertainment Tonight. He is also set to perform on the November 6 episode of “SNL,” hosted by Kieran Culkin. It is unclear how his diagnosis will affect that live appearance.

Last year, a planned “SNL’ performance by country singer Morgan Wallen was postponed after he was seen just days earlier partying and not practicing social distancing.

Last week, Sheeran performed for Prince William and Kate and their guests at the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards. The awards ceremony, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, rewarded five people trying to save the planet with £1 million, BBC News reports.

Along with Sheeran, several other stars were in attendance, including Coldplay, Emma Watson, Emma Thompson and David Oyelowo.

The awards ceremony aimed to be environmentally friendly and asked that only guests already in London attend to limit air travel. So, Sheeran has been and will likely remain in London for the time being.

The U.K.’s National Health System says those with COVID-19 symptoms should receive a PCR test and those without symptoms can receive a rapid test. In either case, if the test comes back positive, you are meant to self-isolate.

There are covid-related travel restrictions in place for those traveling between the U.S. and the U.K. Currently, the CDC classifies the U.K. as a level four – or a country with a very high level of COVID-19.

Most British nationals who have been in the U.K., Ireland, the Schengen zone, Iran, Brazil, China, South Africa or India within 14 days are not permitted to enter the U.S., according to the U.K. travel guidance, though there are some exceptions. The U.S. government said it would lift travel restrictions starting on November 8 for foreign citizens who are fully vaccinated.