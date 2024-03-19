Easter Is Going to the Dogs In Arenac County

Join the Arenac County Sheriff Department’s Canine Team this Sunday for what might be the state’s only K-9 egg hunt!

The 11th annual event will take place at Standish Sterling Central High School at 3:00 p.m. More than 10,000 eggs will be available for four age groups to find, from 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12, with the help of K-9 Jagger. The team is asking attendees to arrive a little before 3:00 p.m. so kids can register for a free gift card drawing. At 3:00, gift card winners will be drawn for each age group. After all eggs are collected, Jagger will do demonstrations.

The event is free and is sponsored by friends of the Arenac County Canine Team as a thank you to the community for supporting the sheriff K-9 unit. Anyone who has a child with a nut allergy is encouraged to contact the Arenac County Canine Team through Facebook Messenger so they can receive nut free eggs.