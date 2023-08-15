East Lansing to Hire Former Saginaw County Controller

County Controller Robert Belleman speaking at this week’s County Commission Committee of the Whole session (photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)ntroller Robert Belleman Speaking at This week’s Committee of the Whole session (photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

Former Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman will begin working for the city of East Lansing.

The East Lansing City Council approved hiring Belleman to the city manager’s position after a 3-2 vote on Sunday. The hiring is on a conditional basis at this time while the city conducts a background check and contract negotiations continue. Belleman was fired from the County Controller’s position in Saginaw County after a number of employees and elected officials described his behavior as toxic and intimidating.

Belleman was hired as the Saginaw County Controller in 2013 after resigning from the Bay City City Manager position, which he served for about ten years.