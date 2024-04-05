Earthquake near New York City rattles much of the Northeast

▶ Watch Video: CBS News New York

NEW YORK – A strong earthquake rattled New York City and the surrounding area Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m.

The quake – which the USGS has said was either 4.7 or 4.8 – was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

So far, there have been no reports of damage.

The impact was felt throughout the Tri-State Area, including upstate in Syracuse, as well as in Philadelphia and as far away as Baltimore. Reports of buildings shaking and rattling came in from New Jersey to Long Island.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Adams have been briefed on the quake.

“We’re taking this extremely seriously and here’s why. There’s always the possibility of aftershocks. We have not felt a magnitude of this earthquake since about 2011,” Hochul said.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” Hochul wrote on X.

Adams was expected to hold a briefing soon.

Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey has activated its Emergency Operations Center, and urged residents to not call 911 unless they are experiencing an actual emergency.

The MTA said is inspecting all New York City-area bridges and tunnels. Officials also said subway tunnels were being checked. No damage has been reported at this point.

“I was laying in my bed, and my whole apartment building started shaking. I started freaking out,” one New York City resident told CBS New York’s Elijah Westbrook.

Cracks in walls were visible in an apartment in Berkeley Heights, N.J.

The Empire State Building had bit of fun after the quake.

“I AM FINE,” the building posted on X.

More history of earthquakes in New York

It’s not the first time the East Coast and New York City have been hit with a quake. A 5.0 quake was measured in New York City in 1884.

There’s a major fault lin New Jersey called the Ramapo Fault, which stems from the Appalachian mountains, and there are at least five smaller fault lines under Manhattan island.

The quake comes just a few months after the USGS warned nearly 75% of the United States could face damaging quakes in the next 100 years.

In 2011, a 5.8 quake struck in Virginia and rattled the entire East Coast.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.