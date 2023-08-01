WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Early Morning Shooting Leaves Saginaw Man Injured

August 1, 2023 11:24AM EDT
(Getty Images)

A shooting in Saginaw early Tuesday morning left one man injured.

Michigan State Police say the shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 600 block of South 11th Street. The victim, a 33-year-old man, had been shot in the chest according to police. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

