Early Morning Saginaw Fire Causes ‘Significant’ Damage
(Alpha Media file photo)
No one was injured in a Saginaw house fire Monday, January 20.
Crews responded around 1:10 a.m. to the 1300 block of State St., shutting off power to the home and closing the road at N. Mason. Officials say the fire likely began in the basement, causing significant damage to the home, though it’s not considered a total loss. Firefighters were on the scene until about 2:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.