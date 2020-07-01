      Weather Alert

Early Morning Flint Crash Kills Three

Ann Williams
Jul 1, 2020 @ 2:46pm
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)

Three people are dead and a fourth person was injured in a crash on I-475 in Flint early Wednesday morning.  Police said a car struck a median wall and bridge abutment when 26-year-old Nefertiti Adair Foster lost control of a Nissan sedan. The impact split the car into two pieces.

Foster and two female juvenile passengers were pronounced dead on the scene. A third passenger was listed in good condition at a local hospital. The crash is under investigation.

