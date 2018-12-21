Early Morning Crash Leads To Gas Leak, Traffic Diverted

Clean up company begins repairs to Zilwaukee business after vehicle hit the building. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw County Sheriff deputies say a driver claimed his brakes failed, causing his vehicle to hit a Zilwaukee building. The crash about 2:00 Friday morning resulted in a gas leak at the Michigan Pipe and Valve, 596 East Kochville Road.

Authorities closed Kochville Road, between Sherman and Westervelt, plus the ramp to northbound

I 75 from Adams, for some four hours while Consumers Energy crew repaired the damaged gas line. There’s no word on the extent of damage to the building.

Deputies said alcohol does not appear to be involved. No injuries were reported from the Zilwaukee crash. The incident remains under investigation.