Early Memorial Day Tribute Held At SVSU

The Eaton War Memorial Monument in front of the Marshall Fredericks Sculpture Museum on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Saginaw Valley State University hosted an early Memorial Day tribute Thursday at the Eaton War Memorial in front of the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum.

The monument, created by Fredericks, features the names of 23 veterans who worked at Eaton Manufacturing in Saginaw. before giving their lives during World War II or Vietnam.

When Eaton Manufacturing closed in 2009, local veterans worked to have the monument relocated to SVSU. It’s believed to be one of seven similar sculptures created by Fredericks for the company.