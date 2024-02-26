Eagles’ Don Henley Testifies That A ‘Poor Decision’ Led To his 1980 Arrest
February 26, 2024 1:08PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Don Henley has testified that what he calls a “poor decision” led to authorities finding drugs and a 16-year-old sex worker suffering from an overdose at his Los Angeles home in 1980 and spurred the Eagles co-founder’s arrest.
Henley was asked about the arrest as he testified Monday at a criminal trial surrounding what he says were stolen, handwritten draft lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits.
Henley pleaded no contest in 1981 to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He testified Monday that he called for a sex worker on a night in November 1980 because he “wanted to escape the depression” he was feeling over the breakup of the Eagles.