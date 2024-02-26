Eagles’ Don Henley Testifies That A ‘Poor Decision’ Led To his 1980 Arrest

FILE - Members of The Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh pose with an autographed guitar after a news conference at the Sundance Film Festival, Jan. 19, 2013, in Park City, Utah. On Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, an unusual criminal trial is set to open over the handwritten lyrics to the band's classic rock blockbuster' “Hotel California.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Don Henley has testified that what he calls a “poor decision” led to authorities finding drugs and a 16-year-old sex worker suffering from an overdose at his Los Angeles home in 1980 and spurred the Eagles co-founder’s arrest.

Henley was asked about the arrest as he testified Monday at a criminal trial surrounding what he says were stolen, handwritten draft lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits.

Henley pleaded no contest in 1981 to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He testified Monday that he called for a sex worker on a night in November 1980 because he “wanted to escape the depression” he was feeling over the breakup of the Eagles.